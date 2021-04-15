MU Health Care has about 1,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccines available starting Thursday through Saturday.
Appointments are available 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. at the Walsworth Family Columns Club at Faurot Field for the first dose of the vaccine. A second dose will automatically be scheduled for 21 days later.
Vaccine appointments are available for scheduling through the MU vaccine scheduling portal.
All Missouri residents 16 or older are eligible to be vaccinated. Patients under 18 need to have parental or guardian consent.
Within the past 7 days more than 347,740 Missourians have received a dose of the vaccine, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Show Me Recovery Plan. Overall, more than 3,237,004 doses have been administered in Missouri in total.