The State Emergency Management Agency, working with other departments, has shipped personal protective equipment to hospitals, health care providers, EMS workers, long-term care facilities and others who qualify, according to Sandy Karsten, director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety.
“To date, we have shipped more than 4,074 total cases of masks, surgical gowns, gloves and other PPE items,” Karsten announced Saturday.
She said the state also ordered an additional $15 million of personal protective equipment, or PPE, on Friday and expects those orders to be delivered as soon as April 3.
The orders for more PPE and shipments of supplies occur as the number of cases in Missouri continue to rise. As of Saturday afternoon, Gov. Mike Parson said Missouri had 838 positive COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths from the virus.
Karsten emphasized the need for PPE, which protects first responders and the public at large.
“If health care providers or first responders and EMS personnel become infected with COVID-19, they’re at risk of spreading the virus to others, to their families and to the people they work with,” Karsten said. “If first responders and medical personnel become infected, that reduces the number of people there are available to serve Missourians.”
Karsten reported that on Thursday and Friday, the Missouri Strategic National Stockpile warehouse had shipped a total of:
- 187,000 N95 respirator masks.
- 17,700 surgical gowns.
- 21,500 face shields.
- 63,800 surgical masks.
“These supplies are being sent to departments and hospitals of all sizes, in rural and urban areas across the state,” Karsten said.
She added that prompt distribution and continued acquisition of PPE remain some of the state’s top priorities.
Karsten also said Missouri has not experienced cancelations of PPE orders as of Saturday. Other governors, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for example, have reported suppliers canceling or delaying state orders of PPE in favor of fulfilling orders from the federal government.
Keeping health care workers safe and healthy is a top priority for the state, Karsten said. She expressed gratitude that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is now expediting COVID-19 testing and test results for first responders and other public health and safety professionals.
“Those responders who test negative and recover from their symptoms may return to work sooner and continue providing critical services to our fellow Missourians,” Karsten said.