Boone County reported 86 active COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the county total for active cases to 684.
According to the COVID-19 Information Hub, there were 686 active cases in the county last Monday.
As of Thursday, 58 Boone County residents have died from complications related to the virus.
County hospitals were at yellow status as of Monday afternoon, showing hospitals were operating within normal capacity but delaying some non-emergency transfers or procedures.
Also as of Monday, 118 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, compared with 129 people the previous week.
Of the total hospitalizations, a growing portion are Boone County residents. Last week about 29% of the total cases were Boone residents, but this week that has increased to about 34%.
Of those hospitalized Monday, 27 patients required intensive care and 10 were on hospital ventilators.
According to the MU dashboard, there are 52 active cases among students and 25 among faculty and staff. The data was last updated at noon Tuesday.
Total cases over the course of the pandemic in the state of Missouri passed 400,000 on Sunday.