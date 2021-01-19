Two people have died due to COVID-19 in Boone County. They were in the 75-79 and 80+ age groups.
The deaths were announced Tuesday in a tweet from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
Over the holiday weekend, 201 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Boone County, according to a tweet from the Health Department.
WEEKEND UPDATE: Boone County recorded 102 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Jan. 16, 67 cases on Sunday, Jan. 17, and 32 cases on Monday, Jan. 8. No deaths were recorded over the weekend. You can find more data on our Information Hub: https://t.co/zuTkWbX8Sn pic.twitter.com/8WeFa4BSEe— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) January 19, 2021
There were currently 692 active cases in Boone County on Tuesday afternoon, according to the COVID-19 Information Hub. This is up 8 cases in the last eight days. As of Jan. 11, there were 684 active cases.
There have been 15,710 total cases in the county since the start of the pandemic.
Boone County hospitals were at yellow status as of Tuesday afternoon. This means they are operating within their standard capacity but may be delaying some non-emergency procedures and transfers.
Also as of Tuesday, 39 Boone County residents were hospitalized due to the virus. In eight days, the percent of hospital patients who were county residents increased from 34% to 40%.
Twenty-four patients required intensive care and 11 people were on a ventilator.
MU Health reported 31 inpatient cases with 40 tests still pending, as of Tuesday afternoon.
At Truman Veterans’ Hospital, 18veterans were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Jeffrey Hoelscher, public affairs officer.
On MU's first day back in classes, 42 students and 30 faculty and staff members currently have active cases of the coronavirus.
The United States surpassed 400,000 deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to data compiled by the New York Times. On Friday, the global death toll exceeded 2 million.