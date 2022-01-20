Boone County COVID-19 cases hit another record Thursday with 3,461 active cases.
The number of active cases passed 3,000 for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic on Jan. 13.
MU began spring classes Tuesday, with no mask mandate or renewed precautions, and reported that 0.9% of the student body, or 254 students, had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to its Show Me Renewal Student Case Tracker.
There were 2,896 cases reported this week, according to the Boone County COVID-19 Information Hub.
The Health Department reported 545 cases Thursday, 213 fewer than the Thursday prior.
One death was reported this week, bringing the total death toll to 194. Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services reported that the person was in the 80+ age group and died Jan. 2.
The City of Columbia announced Thursday that it was releasing a new system for Boone County residents to report positive tests taken at home. This came days after the federal government announced it would provide four free at-home COVID-19 tests per household.
The city also said those without computer access can call (573) 874-7634 to report a positive at-home test result. More information can be found at CoMo.gov/coronavirus/positive-covid-19-tests.
As hospitalizations have remained consistent in the past week, MU Health Care announced it would expand its vaccine requirements to include a booster shot.
Boone County hospitals had 163 positive case hospitalizations Thursday, with 35 patients in the ICU and 21 on ventilators. Of the 163, less than 10% of them were county citizens.
For 12 consecutive weeks, hospitals have remained in the yellow status, indicating that all hospitals in the county are operating within standard capacity but are delaying non-emergency patient transfers and non-urgent procedures.
Boone County’s vaccination rates increased slightly this week, with 64.9% of the eligible population having initiated vaccination and 57.4% fully vaccinated.
Missouri reported that 5.74% of COVID-19 infections so far have been breakthrough cases. However, the percentage of new cases in fully vaccinated people increased in the past few weeks. From tests taken since the week of Jan. 9, 45.34% of cases were breakthrough COVID-19 cases.
The number of fully vaccinated people who died from COVID-19 remains small, with 0.03% of breakthrough cases resulting in death, according to the state’s dashboard.