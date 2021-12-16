No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the past week, the first fatality-free week since Oct. 22. Since the pandemic began, 182 people have died in Boone County.
Thursday recorded 57 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total daily new cases for the week to 398.
This is a decrease from last week's total of 450, according to data on the county Health Department's COVID-19 Information Hub.
Active cases, currently at 568, also showed a decrease from last week's 610.
The overall hospital status in the county remained yellow for the seventh consecutive week, meaning the hospitals are operating within standard capacity but are delaying nonemergency patient transfers and nonurgent procedures.
As of Thursday, 97 people, including 18 Boone County residents, were in county hospitals.
This is in comparison to last week's reported hospitalizations of 96, including 20 Boone County residents.
The hospitals also reported 31 people under intensive care and 15 people requiring ventilation support. Last week, these numbers were 29 and 16.
The Missourian is unable to provide an update on the breakthrough numbers and daily vaccination rates in the county this week because the state websites were not functioning Thursday evening.
Last Thursday, it was reported that about 27% of the roughly 19,000 cases since Jan. 1 were breakthrough cases. Additionally, 61.9% of people had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 54.5% of the county was fully vaccinated as of Dec. 9.