The record for the number of active COVID-19 cases in Boone County was set Thursday with 3,308 active cases, topping Wednesday’s high number of 2,776, which overtook Tuesday’s previous record of 2,454.
Tuesday’s number had topped the records set on Jan. 4, Jan. 5, Jan. 6 and Jan. 7, making nearly two full weeks of record-setting numbers, except Monday, which had dipped to 2,032.
The Associated Press reported Tuesday that scientists have noted signs that the omicron surge might be about to peak in the U.S. before dropping off dramatically.
Boone County also continues to see numbers of new cases climb, reporting 2,779 this week, 748 of them on Thursday. This is a new record for cases reported in one day and the first time the number of cases has exceeded 600. The previous high number of new cases reported in one day was 557 reported Tuesday.
Columbia hospitals, including MU Health Care, Boone Hospital and Truman Veterans’ Hospital, have changed their visitor guidelines this week in light of the omicron surge, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The Boone County, MO COVID-19 Information Hub reported 154 people in county hospitals with COVID-19, 8 of whom are Boone County residents. It also showed 17 of the patients are on ventilators and 28 are in ICU.
Although the number of Boone County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 is the lowest since July, the overall number of people in county hospitals with the virus continues to increase.
Boone County hospitals continue to stay in Yellow status for the 11th week in a row. Yellow status means all hospitals in the county are operating within standard capacity but are delaying non+-+emergency patient transfers and non-urgent procedures.
There was one new death reported for the county this week, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths up to 193. The person was in the 55 to 59 age group and died Jan 8.
Vaccine numbers continued their slow but steady increase with 64.3% of Boone County’s eligible population having received one vaccination dose and 56.8% fully vaccinated.