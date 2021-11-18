With 50 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, the active caseload in the county rose to 410 — the highest since Sept. 28.
Last Thursday, there were 283 active cases.
The total number of reported daily cases added up to 297 this week, in comparison to 193 the week before.
One additional COVID-19 death was reported, which brought the total number of deaths in the county to 175. The person was in the 70-74 age group and died Nov. 10.
The Department of Health and Senior Services announced Thursday the state dashboard will now reflect breakthrough cases. The most recent data, displayed Nov. 7, shows 27% of the roughly 9,500 COVID-19 cases were breakthrough, meaning they were among fully vaccinated people.
Last week, the county Health Department reported the death of a person who had died in November last year. Sara Humm, public information specialist of the department, addressed why there can be such delays in reporting a COVID-19 death.
“The state reviews vital records for death certificates that list COVID-19 as a cause of death. There can be other reasons for a delay in a death being reported, like extensive autopsy, delay in a funeral home submitting the death certificate, etc. But in this case, the delay is due to the reconciliation of vital records and data,” Humm explained.
The overall hospital status remained yellow for another week, which means all the hospitals in the county are operating within standard capacity but are delaying non-emergency patient transfers and non-urgent procedures.
As of Thursday, 58 people were admitted in the county hospitals, including 14 Boone County residents. Last week, there were 20 Boone residents admitted in the hospitals, out of 51 hospitalizations. The hospitals also reported 17 people in intensive care and eight on ventilation support, compared to last week’s reported numbers of 15 and nine.
Daily vaccination numbers in the county have shown an increase since last week. As of Thursday, 59.7% of the population had received at least one dose, and 52.9% had been fully vaccinated.
Last week, these numbers were 58.4% and 52.6%.