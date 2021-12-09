Active COVID-19 cases in Boone County crossed the 600 mark Thursday for the first time since Sept. 20.
According to the COVID-19 Information Hub, there are now 610 active cases in the county.
Thursday added 99 new cases, bringing the total recorded cases to 450 in the past week.
This is an increase from last week’s reported new cases, which added up to 402 over the course of seven days.
Last week’s data showed active cases to be at 479.
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services reported two additional deaths in the past week, bringing the total reported death count in the county to 182.
Recent deaths included:
- A person in the 40-44 age group, who died Nov. 9.
- A person in the 65-69 age group, who died Nov. 30.
The overall hospital status remained yellow for the sixth consecutive week. This means hospitals are operating within standard capacity but are delaying nonemergency patient transfers and nonurgent procedures.
As of Thursday, 96 people were hospitalized in Boone County because of COVID-19 infections, including 20 county residents.
Last week, there were 79 hospitalizations, and 28 of themwere from Boone County.
County hospitals also reported 29 people in intensive care and 16 people on ventilation support. Last week, these numbers were 30 and 13, respectively
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows breakthrough COVID-19 cases. According to the latest data from Nov. 28, about 27% of the roughly 19,000 cases since Jan. 1 were breakthrough cases.
Daily vaccination numbers in the county continued to show a steady increase for another week. As of Thursday, 61.9% of people had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 54.5% of the county was fully vaccinated.
Last week, 61.2%of people had received a single dose, and 53.6% were fully vaccinated.