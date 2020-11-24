Every two weeks, 40 people from Best Buddies log into Zoom to create long-lasting virtual friendships with Columbia residents who have intellectual or developmental disabilities.
Best Buddies is one of 593 clubs of MU where students gain friendships, relationships, connections and a community.
“Once COVID hit, it was kinda a weird time for everyone. No one knew what Zoom was or how to use it. But we’ve been really steady with it. Whether 10 people show up or 50, the Zoom call will always be there every two weeks.” said Neil Wegrzyn, Best Buddies president.
Because of COVID-19 safety guidelines and the shift to virtual learning, clubs are finding ways to continue to serve their student community and Columbia. This is how four clubs are making it work.
‘Throwing a party that no one is coming to’
Andrew Dove recalls joining the 3D printing club in his freshman year.
“We had one printer; we had two or three guys that showed up occasionally, and it wasn’t much. We really had to gain that steam,” Dove said.
This steam has led the 3D printing club to one of the largest laboratories in Lafferre Hall with 10 printers since Dove’s four and half years of participation.
As the club’s president, this semester Dove has seen a noticeable shift in the amount of club participation. In February, the club was at full capacity with 25 members and 10 executive board members. Within one semester, participation has drastically declined.
“It’s hard to get people to respond. Most people are staying home,” he said. “It feels like throwing a party that no one is coming to.”
Dove has decided to use this semester as a ‘hibernation mode’ for the 3D printing club. The club is operating at a reduced capacity in-person, pausing the production of staple projects, interacting with members via Slack and hosting weekly meetings and printing lessons.
“We’ve taken this time to take a step back,” Dove said. “Positioning ourselves for when a vaccine comes out and we’re back at full capacity, we can hit the ground running.”
‘Those little things are important’Caring for Columbia hosts MU’s largest student-run day of service. Each spring, about 1,000 MU students unite to honor the Columbia community in a day of volunteering for the annual Day of Caring. The event was canceled last year for the first time in its history. This fall, Caring for Columbia is planning for Day of Caring in hopes things will go differently.
“ We’re going to do a hybrid model,” said Landon Brickey, the executive director of Caring for Columbia. “So, we’ve been looking into online service.”
In efforts to keep Columbia safer, Caring for Columbia has decreased involvement from the annual number of 1,000 volunteers to 400-500 for the upcoming Day of Caring on April 17 . The organization also has seen decreased interest in its steering committee, with a drop from the typical 40-member committee, to 26 members this year.
“We noticed a trend that positions that require a long-term commitment, we’ve seen a lot lower involvement,” Brickey said.
Brickey also noticed something else: an increase in volunteer numbers for its new weekly community service events.
“Individual weekly service is a lot more popular now,” Brickey said. “People do want to go outside and not go to a Zoom meeting. They want to actually participate somewhere.”
Zoom meetings and virtual bonding has been a way for volunteers and executive board members to interact and remain active, Brickey explained.
“When I joined Caring for Columbia, we had weekly in-person meetings on Mondays. Mondays became my favorite days because I loved it so much,” he said. “Engagement is important. When you’re virtual, you lose all the little things you would have had in person. Those little things are important.”
‘You can always dance by yourself’
The Mizzou Ballroom Dance Club has been operating for the past 20 years, and this semester is unlike any other.
“You can always dance by yourself. Traditionally it takes two to tango,” said Michael Navazhylau, vice president of the Ballroom Dance Club.
In past years, the Ballroom Dance Club taught MU students and the community partner dances at local ballroom studios three times a week. This year, the Ballroom Dance Club is teaching solo ballroom dances weekly via Zoom.
“We’re teaching people parts of dances that doesn’t require the partner aspect of it, which posed an interesting challenge,” Navazhylau said.
The club has partnered with Just Dancing Studio St. Louis this semester to host the weekly Zoom dance lessons.
“Previously, we had the ballroom club alumni teach lessons, but they graduated, causing us to reach out to partners again,” Navazhylau said. In addition to dance lessons, the club has also increased their social media presence to reach out to MU students and the community.
Despite this partnership, the Mizzou Ballroom Dance Club’s participation has declined by 50% this year, to two-to-three weekly members. “I think retaining new student interest has been hard with this new format,” he said.
‘Never been a more important time to keep going’
In late March, those friendships made through Best Buddies were limited to only virtual interactions.
They are now using biweekly Zoom meetings as their primary communication method and paired buddies can interact virtually at any time. Their first Zoom meeting, in April, only had 16 members in attendance. Now, they have about 40 members on every Zoom call.
“You don’t have to communicate with someone in person to really build a connection with them,” Grace Brown, secretary of Best Buddies, said. “I have a new buddy this semester, and we haven’t got to see each other in person. But I think we’re becoming really great friends through texting and FaceTime.”
Best Buddies works with Services of Independence Living with the mission of breaking down the historic barriers of adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities being isolated in home or work environments. Best Buddies’ mission is to provide friendships through communication and various activities to insure adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities no longer feel isolated and have a sense of community and friendships.
The isolation and loneliness that many experienced for the first time during the early days of the pandemic is “what a lot of people that have an intellectual or developmental disability work with their whole lives,” Wegrzyn said. “That’s something that has been eye opening for us. Just knowing that has helped us to push forward even stronger. There really has never been a more important time to keep going.”