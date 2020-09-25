An additional 20 MU students have been disciplined for violating COVID-19 policies, including five suspensions, the university said Friday.
The disciplinary action was taken against students who hosted events or gatherings with more than 20 people, according to a news release from MU News Bureau. This is a violation of Boone County's public health order.
Of those disciplined, five were suspended through May 2021, 14 were put on probation for two semesters and one former student was barred from re-enrolling at MU until going through the student conduct process.
“Our Office of Student Accountability and Support has been working diligently, continuing to hold students accountable as we work to prevent the spread of the disease,” Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Bill Stackman said in the news release. “The discipline announced today is for egregious violations of our rules related to the safety of our campus.”
The announcement comes just weeks after similar action was taken, resulting in two expulsions and three suspensions.
There have been approximately 540 cases of COVID-19 policy violations referred to the Office of Student Accountability and Support, according to the release.