On Friday, Gov. Mike Parson announced that Missouri is tripling the number of mutual aid ambulances. These ambulances will provide long-haul patient transfers with the intent to reduce the rising COVID-19 caseloads at hospitals.
The new ambulance strike teams, which are being provided in response to a request by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will include 20 advanced life-support ambulances, five basic life-support ambulances, five specialty care ambulances and required medical and support personnel, according to a news release from the governor's office.
These 30 additional ambulances and more than 60 trained personnel were scheduled to arrive Friday in five regions of the state.
The strike teams are expected to begin transporting patients Saturday and continue to operate throughout the state until Sept. 5.
"These 30 new ambulance teams triple our transport capacity and expand it to the entire state, as needed," Parson said in the release. "Our health care professionals are performing heroically to save lives as the Delta variant dramatically increases hospital admissions. We will continue to support our health care heroes across the state.”
The ambulance strike teams will be in the Kansas City area, as well as the northeast, the southwest, the south-central and the northwest parts of the state.
One of the reasons for the additional strike teams is because of the delta variant, which has proven to be aggressive and the most transmissible COVID-19 variant, according to the release.
On Friday, Parson said that becoming vaccinated is more important than ever to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Parson also said that vaccinations are free and available across the state, often with no appointment necessary.