Employees in the University of Missouri System who can’t work remotely or on-site will no longer receive administrative leave after Sunday.
An email from UM System President and MU Interim Chancellor Mun Choi and chancellors from the other three UM campuses announced the changes Monday.
Administrative leave is paid time off “at the direction of the University” in special circumstances such as campus shutting down due to inclement weather, according to a system website.
In the last pay period, about 4,200 system employees used at least one day of administrative leave, about 60% of whom were students, UM System spokesperson Christian Basi said.
Under changes made last month, the system allowed 15 days of administrative leave for quarantined individuals who are unable to work remotely and 30 days of administrative leave to employees who work at a closed facility.
“Given how the economy has been reacting, we have had to continually look at the financial health of the university and make sure that we are planning for the short term future,” Basi said.
“What we had planned on for this fiscal year more 10 months ago is definitely not the situation that we are currently in,” he said. “So, we are looking at entirely new outlooks, but, for the most part, those outlooks are short term.”
If employees have other type of paid leave available, they will still be able to use that after Sunday, the email said. This could include sick leave, vacation time or personal days.
Sick leave can be used for one’s own illness or the illness of an immediate family member, while vacation and personal days can be used for any reason, according to system information.
People who can’t work remotely or on-site can use for federal leave if they qualify, according to a UM System FAQ. According to the email, under the Federal Families First Coronavirus Act:
- Employees who qualify may receive up to two weeks of partially paid sick leave.
- Employees may receive up to 10 weeks of partially paid family and medical leave.
People without additional paid leave who aren’t able to work can apply for unpaid leave, Basi said.
“That would hold their job, but they would not be getting paid,” Basi said.
The system previously announced employees could take up to 30 days of paid leave in light of school or daycare closures. Additionally, it was announced that employees could take up to 15 unearned vacation days if needed.
The email said the period of working remotely will “continue indefinitely” for most employees.
“We have been extremely grateful for all of the hard work of the employees and the faculty as well as the resilience of the students to continue the main mission of the university,” Basi said. “But we also know that given the current financial outlook, we likely have some very, very difficult decisions that will have to be made in the coming weeks.”