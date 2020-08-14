MU residential assistants were told Thursday they were no longer required to participate in Welcome Week events and programming after many raised concerns about their own health and safety this week.
In an email to all RA staff members, MU Director of Residential Life Tyler Page said they can still voluntarily opt in to participate in the events if they choose, and can choose to do so 100% virtually or with groups of less than 20 students. About 50 RAs have volunteered as of Friday afternoon, MU spokesperson Christian Basi said.
The email followed a multi-hour long meeting between RAs and Residential Life leadership Wednesday evening in which staff voiced a number of concerns and frustrations. Page relayed those concerns to MU leadership, including Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Bill Stackman, after that meeting.
"Please know that I do not want you to join Welcome Week if you feel your participation may pose a risk to yourself or other students," Page wrote.
In previous private meetings and interviews with the Missourian, RAs criticized the university's decision to have them participate in extended duties, which included leading student groups on campus tours and other events in the week prior to classes.
One called the requirement "selfish," and others believed it to be "deliberate" and "needless risk."
Stackman said in a news conference Wednesday afternoon that MU would be willing to make adjustments in their programming, aiming to "land at a place where people feel really good.”
The option for RAs to opt out of leading Welcome Week groups will not impact MU's activities for incoming students in the coming week, Basi said Friday.
"We remain committed to have programming that connects students to the university and provides them with important information about our campus even if that programming might look a bit different from years past," Basi said.
Page also acknowledged RAs' concerns that expanded past just Welcome Week programming, and pledged to provide a continuous dialogue among staff and "find meaningful solutions."
"I am aware that your concerns may not be limited to Welcome Week - and nor are mine," Page wrote. "I promise to provide regular updates and offer more opportunities to hear from you."