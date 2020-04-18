Monday night's city council meeting will begin with the status of COVID-19 in Boone County.
Mayor Brian Treece said Friday that it's likely the stay-at-home order will be extended. It is now scheduled to expire next Friday, but Gov. Mike Parson already has extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 3.
Treece said he wants to consult with other leaders, with health officials and with hospital representatives before deciding how to go forward. He said he was scheduled to meet with hospital staffs Tuesday.
The council will also hold a public hearing on a proposed bond issue to help pay for a new terminal building at Columbia Regional Airport. Sale of the bonds would raise up to $14.5 million. Regions Capital Advantage has agreed to buy the bonds, which would be repayable at 1.9% interest per year.
In response to the financial strain Boone County and Missouri's COVID-19 stay-at-home order has caused, the council will introduce ordinances to allow local businesses more time to renew or acquire certain licenses. This includes liquor licenses, taxi and limousine licenses, cigarette and other tobacco retail licenses, junkyard or junk-dealing licenses, solicitor permits and general business licenses.
Business owners would have until July 31 to acquire these licenses, with the exception of liquor licenses, for which applications would be due July 1.
Those extensions will be up for a vote at the council's next meeting.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway. Those who attend will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines, and those interested in watching from home can do so on the city’s website and on television channels Spectrum 992, Mediacom 80 and CenturyLink 96.
Members of the public who want to comment on council matters are encouraged to do so by emailing written remarks to to CityClerk@CoMo.gov by 4 p.m. Monday.