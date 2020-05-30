COVID-19 and construction of a new airport terminal are expected to be prime topics at Monday’s regular City Council meeting.
The meeting will begin with a COVID-19 update from Boone County Health Director Stephanie Browning. The community has seen a rise in reported positive COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks that has accompanied the second phase of reopening of businesses authorized by Browning.
The council will also hear a report about the $573,473 the city will receive through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and EconomicSecurity Act. Congress allocated these funds in March in direct response to the impact of COVID-19.
City staff conducted a survey to learn how residents felt these funds should be distributed. Based on 226 responses, the staff determined that the top priorities for the funds were in ranked order:
Financial support for workforce and low- and moderate-income households for expenses such as rent, mortgage payments and utilities.
Loans and financial assistance to local small businesses to retain/create jobs.
Addressing the immediate health crisis.
Operational capacity to local nonprofits to meet increased demand.
The council will also hear a report outlining the criteria to determine which businesses qualify for a new relief program. The city has allocated $400,000 for a small business coronavirus relief program that will provide up to $15,000 in forgivable loans to local businesses.
City staff has developed a five-point rating criteria for the 26 businesses to be served through the program:
- 1 point for businesses with 100% ownership residing within Columbia.
- 1 point for businesses with at least 51% minority ownership.
- 1 point for businesses with at least 51% female ownership.
- 1 point for businesses unable to access the Paycheck Protection Program, or the Small Business Administration program.
- 1 point for businesses investing at least 20% of assistance in adhering to social distancing requirements and business resiliency.
The rating system will help the city identify the businesses this program will target.
A significant decision pending before the council is the review of three design/build proposals for construction of the new Columbia Regional Airport terminal.
Burns & McDonnell, the engineering firm hired to assess the bids for the city, recommends awarding a $20,509,153 contract to Nabholz Construction Corporation.
In its report evaluating the bids from Nabholz, River City Construction and Coil Construction, Burns & McDonnell noted that Nabholz received the highest ranking of points in evaluations and was the lowest bidder at an amount that is below the city’s estimated cost for the project.
If it accepts the recommendation the council can authorize City Manager John Glascock to negotiate and execute a contract with Nabholz for the project, which is expected to take two years to complete.
At the meeting, the council will also discuss a proposed $6.8 million dollar construction project on Discovery Drive. The project would connect the east end of Discovery Parkway at the Discovery Drive intersection to Rolling Hills Road just south of the intersection with New Haven Road. This would involve adding about 7,715 feet of new roadway. The new road would include two driving lanes, bike lanes and an eight-foot wide sidewalk. Construction is expected to begin next spring.
Another related construction project the council will be discussing would connect Discovery Drive to Lenoir Street. This would cost the city nearly $1.2 million and require 1,200 feet of roadway.
The council will also discuss annexing a property on the southeast corner of Highway WW and Elk Park Drive and zoning the property as mixed-use neighborhood.
It will also vote on improvements to Worley Street Park. These improvements include replacing an existing playground structure, a block retaining wall and a drinking fountain; redoing the stripes on the basketball court; and renovating existing fencing and park benches.
The council’s meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway. The council has resumed hearing public comments in person at the meeting while still accepting comments that are emailed or mailed beforehand.