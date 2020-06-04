Columbia Parks and Recreation will reopen Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center on June 12, the only outdoor city pool scheduled to open at this time.
Pool staff will enforce social distancing guidelines and capacity requirements as outlined by the county health director, according to a city news release.
The pool, located at 1900 Blue Ridge Road, will be open Tuesdays through Sundays for two sessions: the first will be from noon to 2 p.m., and the second will be from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff will sanitize and clean surfaces during the 30 minutes between sessions.
All patrons will be asked to leave the pool at the end of their session to allow others the opportunity to swim. The pool will be closed on Mondays for deep cleaning.
An entry fee is required for each session. Fees have been reduced to reflect the new limited schedule. Admission for those age 2-15 is $2.50, and for those age 16 and older is $3.50.
Pass books of 10 or 20 sessions will be available for purchase starting Monday at the Activity & Recreation Center (ARC), 1701 W. Ash St.
All amenities at the pool will be open, except for pool and deck furniture, the release said. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
Concessions will be available for purchase.