The first weekend in June 2019 was a beautiful one, recalled Kelsey Hammond, executive director of the Columbia Art League.
For 60 years, the annual Art in the Park event has been held in Columbia on the first June weekend. This year, it will be held virtually.
COVID-19 socializing restrictions mean this will be the first year the event cannot be held in person, Hammond said.
“It’s always been held, rain or shine,” she said.
Hammond referred to the artists who show their work as “road warriors.” ”They are used to traveling around and carrying their art work and supplies on their backs,” she said.
According to Hammond, there were roughly 15,000 people coming for the weekend event last year.
The Columbia Art League plans to have a page on its website with a list of the artists’ names, photos and a link to their websites.
The league also has an emerging artist program. Hammond said this is where high school artists have the opportunity to work with a mentor. Each year by the time the Art in the Park event rolls around, the young artists have pieces they can show as well.
Hammond added that the League also plans to have a special page on its website devoted to the emerging artists.