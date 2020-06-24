The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri's annual Hope for Heroes 5K will be moving to a virtual format due to COVID-19 concerns. 

Registration for the event, which will cost $25 per person, will be open until the end of July, according to a news release from the organization.

Participants will receive a T-shirt, medal, race bib and an information packet in the mail.

Thanks to the transition to a virtual format, participants will be able to complete the race wherever and whenever they want.

The Hope for Heroes 5K is an annual event to raise money for the VIP Veteran Pack Program. Last year, the food bank raised $32,500 with 160 participants in the 5K.

The program provides additional nutrition and toiletries in the form of VIP Veteran Packs. These packs include ready-to-eat entrees, soup, canned fruit and vegetables, as well as toiletries such as razors, body wash and deodorant, according to the release.

The food bank currently distributes VIP Veteran Packs in seven counties: Benton, Boone, Cole, Callaway, Adair, Miller and Audrain. There are plans to expand beyond these counties in the future.

Register for the virtual race here.

