Missouri reported another record-breaking single-day increase in new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday — the fifth time in eight days the state has done so.
Despite the climbing number of cases, Gov. Mike Parson remained confident in the state's hospital and testing capacity during a news conference Wednesday while urging Missourians to keep practicing social distancing.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 36,063 positive patients were reported, with 800 cases for Boone County, on Wednesday.
This means there were 1,301 new cases Wednesday, passing Tuesday's record of 1,138.
Boone County and DHSS have consistently reported different numbers of cases.
Based on updated information provided by the city of Columbia, the more accurate state number of COVID-19 cases is 36,216, with 1,159 deaths. Of the cases, 953 have been in Boone County.
In the past, DHSS Director Randall Williams said a backlog of around 7,000 tests yet to be recorded influence daily case numbers. The backlog has been attributed to the state's efforts to ramp up testing.
However, during the news conference Wednesday, Williams said it is not likely the recent increase is caused by the backlog.
"We think this represents community transmission, primarily among 20- to-30- year-olds," Williams said. DHSS is working on hiring and training more people to get through the remaining backlog of tests by Monday or Tuesday, he said.
The demographics reported by the state indicates that 7,720 of Missouri's positive cases are from those aged 20 to 29, accounting for 21% of the state's total. In Boone County, 352 people in the same age range have tested positive for COVID-19.
Williams encouraged Missourians to wear masks in public when social distancing wasn't possible, but reinforced Parson's decision to not impose a statewide mask ordinance.
"I am not anti-mask," Parson said Wednesday. "What I am is anti-mandates."
Several local governments have imposed their own mask ordinances in response to rising cases, including Columbia. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have stated wearing face coverings in public settings may help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Parson said the state's hospital system remains stable despite the climb in cases. However, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently began directing hospitals to report COVID-19 data to state agencies rather than national ones. As a result, the state hasn't updated its hospitalization numbers since July 15.
Missouri's COVID-19 dashboard reports 875 hospitalizations as of July 12, but Williams said that number is likely rising. He said it is likely the numbers will update again next week.
Parson also remained confident in the state's economic recovery, announcing several new grant and funding programs funded by the federal CARES Act.
The Missouri Department of Agriculture announced that $20 million would be allocated towards meat and poultry establishments with less than 200 employees to help increase processing capacity and safer working conditions.
In addition, the Missouri Department of Mental Health will direct $30 million in CARES Act funding towards providers of group homes, supportive living, mental health and substance use services. The funds will help with staffing and telehealth resources, DMH Director Mark Stringer said.
Finally, Parson announced a $22 million grant program for Missouri nonprofits assisting communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.