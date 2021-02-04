One COVID-19 death was reported in Boone County Thursday, according to a tweet from the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The person was in the 80-plus age group.
This brings the total amount of COVID-19 deaths in Boone County to 71, according to the Boone County COVID-19 information hub.
There were 33 new cases reported Thursday. There has been a total of 16,818 cases in the county since the onset of the pandemic, and 421 of them were active Thursday.
There were 62 COVID-19 patients in Boone County hospitals Thursday, 16 of whom were Boone County citizens, according to the information hub. Twenty-five of them were in the ICU, and 14 of them were on a ventilator.
Hospital capacity status was yellow, meaning hospitals are operating within normal capacity but are delaying some non-emergency transfers or procedures.