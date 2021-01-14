One more COVID-19 death was recorded in Boone County Thursday, bringing the total county death toll to 64.
The person was in the 55-59 age group, according to a tweet announcing the death from the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services.
There were also 96 new COVID-19 cases recorded Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 15,300. Of those, 756 cases are currently active, according to the Boone County COVID-19 Information Hub.
Thirty-five Boone County residents are currently hospitalized. According to the Information Hub, health care system capacity is at yellow status, meaning hospitals are operating within normal capacity but are delaying some non-emergency transfers or procedures.
This is the third COVID-19 death in Boone County this week.