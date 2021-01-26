Another COVID-19 death was recorded Tuesday, according to a tweet from the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department. The person who died was in the 80-plus age group.
Boone County's total number of COVID-19 deaths was 68 Tuesday afternoon.
There were 546 active cases in Boone County on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Boone County COVID-19 information hub. There were 85 people hospitalized because of COVID-19 in the county, 21 of whom were Boone County residents.
A total of 34 people tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.
Hospital capacity was at a yellow status Tuesday, meaning that two or more hospitals were delaying non-emergency patient transfers or non-urgent procedures to provide additional inpatient capacity.