One COVID-19 death was reported Friday in Boone County.
The individual who died was in the 80+ age group.
According to the COVID-19 Information Hub, there have been 6,229 COVID-19 related deaths in the state of Missouri. There were also 95 COVID-19 cases recorded Friday, bringing total number of cases in the county to 15,395.
There have been 452 COVID-19 hospitalizations recorded in Boone County, with 36 residents currently being hospitalized.
