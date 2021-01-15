One COVID-19 death was reported Friday in Boone County.

The individual who died was in the 80+ age group.

According to the COVID-19 Information Hub, there have been 6,229 COVID-19 related deaths in the state of Missouri. There were also 95 COVID-19 cases recorded Friday, bringing total number of cases in the county to 15,395.

There have been 452 COVID-19 hospitalizations recorded in Boone County, with 36 residents currently being hospitalized.

