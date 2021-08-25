Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services reported another death related to COVID-19 in a tweet Wednesday.

The individual was in the 80+ age group and died Aug. 3. This brings Boone County's total to 136 deaths.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, there were 518 active COVID-19 cases in Boone County. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 stood at 116; of them, 19 were Boone County residents. Thirty-five patients were in the ICU, and 13 required a ventilator, according to the COVID-19 Information Hub. 

Hospitals were at yellow capacity Wednesday, which delays non-emergency patient transfers and non-urgent procedures.

