Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services reported another death related to COVID-19 in a tweet Wednesday.
The individual was in the 80+ age group and died Aug. 3. This brings Boone County's total to 136 deaths.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, there were 518 active COVID-19 cases in Boone County. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 stood at 116; of them, 19 were Boone County residents. Thirty-five patients were in the ICU, and 13 required a ventilator, according to the COVID-19 Information Hub.
Hospitals were at yellow capacity Wednesday, which delays non-emergency patient transfers and non-urgent procedures.