One COVID-19 death was reported in Boone County by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services on Tuesday.

The person was in the 80 plus age group and died on Aug. 12. The total COVID-19 deaths in Boone County reached 135 people, according to the Boone County COVID-19 Information Hub.

There are 483 active cases in Boone County. Boone hospitals have 129 COVID-19 patients. 21 of those patients are Boone County residents, and 11 require a ventilator.

Hospitals are still in the yellow status. This means that the hospitals are maintaining their operational capacity, but there are some delays to things like non-emergency patient transfers and non-urgent procedures to make for a larger inpatient capacity.

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you