One COVID-19 death was reported in Boone County by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services on Tuesday.
The person was in the 80 plus age group and died on Aug. 12. The total COVID-19 deaths in Boone County reached 135 people, according to the Boone County COVID-19 Information Hub.
There are 483 active cases in Boone County. Boone hospitals have 129 COVID-19 patients. 21 of those patients are Boone County residents, and 11 require a ventilator.
Hospitals are still in the yellow status. This means that the hospitals are maintaining their operational capacity, but there are some delays to things like non-emergency patient transfers and non-urgent procedures to make for a larger inpatient capacity.