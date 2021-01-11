Boone County’s death toll from COVID-19 reached 62 on Monday.
The person who died was in the 75-79 age group, according to a tweet from Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services.
Public health experts feared an uptick in cases as a result of holiday travel. Jan. 3 was the busiest day for airports since the beginning of the pandemic. TSA screened 1.3 million passengers, many returning home from holiday visits.
An upward trend in cases, hospitalizations and deaths was expected this week. So far, it has not materialized in Boone County, where there were 696 active COVID-19 cases reported Monday afternoon on the Information Hub. There were 73 new cases Monday and 117 hospitalizations.
The Information Hub reported 684 active cases last Monday and 686 the week before. The number will likely go up if Boone County reflects national trends.
County hospitals were at yellow status as of Monday afternoon, indicating the hospitals were operating within normal capacity but delaying some non-emergency transfers or procedures.
Of the 117 hospitalizations, 40 patients, or 34%, are Boone County residents. This held steady from the previous week when Boone County residents also made up 34% of total hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
Thirty-three patients required intensive care, and 10 patients were on hospital ventilators.
MU Health Care reported 41 hospital inpatients diagnosed with COVID-19 and 35 inpatients with pending diagnoses.
Truman Veterans’ Hospital had 20 inpatients diagnosed with COVID-19, according to Jeffrey Hoelscher, a spokesperson for the hospital.
The number of inpatients with COVID-19 was not available on Boone Hospital Center’s website Monday, and attempts to reach the hospital’s public information office were unsuccessful.