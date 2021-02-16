MU Health Care, Boone Hospital Center and Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department are all hosting vaccination events this week.
MU Health Care is scheduled to receive 4,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, according to a news release Monday. Vaccination events will occur Friday and Sunday at the Walsworth Columns Club at Faurot Field. Invitations to the event were sent last week and more emails will be sent throughout the week.
Boone Hospital Center is scheduled to receive a shipment of vaccine doses and will host a vaccination event Wednesday at the Columbia Mall. Invitations will be emailed early this week, according to the release.
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department is scheduled to receive 200 doses and will also send invitations early this week. Vaccines will be administered at its building, located at 1005 W. Worley St. in Columbia.
The news release also said that Missouri mass vaccination events have been canceled due to severe winter weather.
Missouri is currently vaccinating through phase 1B, which includes first and emergency responders, high-risk individuals and critical infrastructure.
A full list of the vaccination phases and tiers can be found on the state’s vaccine website.
To stay up-to-date on vaccination events in the area and receive invitations, residents can fill out MU Health Care’s vaccine survey.