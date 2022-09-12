Appointments are now available for the new COVID-19 bivalent booster in select pharmacies around Columbia.

The new booster targets the omicron variant of COVID-19 and is a single dose that patients can receive two months after the initial vaccination or booster, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). People can also register to get a flu shot at some locations at the same time as the new vaccine.

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

