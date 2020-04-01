Here's a round-up of coverage. You can find all of the COVID-19 news here.
Gov. Mike Parson announced state budget cuts amid a projected revenue shortfall between now and June 30. The cuts include $36.5 million from the University of Missouri System.
Columbia Public Schools paused tests, assignments and grades for the rest of the week to better assess how to move forward with an extended closure.
Spartan Light Metal Products has started laying off around 330 workers in Mexico, Missouri, because of a downturn in the automotive industry due to COVID-19.
As testing continues, the positivity rate is rising. On Monday, the positivity rate for all labs was 10.9%, up from 7.14% last week.
University of Missouri-St. Louis moves all summer courses online: According to a news release, UMSL has moved all of their summer courses online, but has waived the online course fees.
Bishop W. Shawn McKnight of the Diocese of Jefferson City announced a decree Wednesday that bans all "public celebrations of the liturgy and devotions" through April 30.
You can add Wimbledon to the list of major sporting events canceled due to coronavirus. This the first time since World War II that the Grand Slam tournament has been canceled.
Evidence from Washington and California shows social distancing is flattening the curve. Washington and the San Francisco Bay area had mandatory stay-at-home orders.
Soccer drills via Zoom? That's what some youth soccer teams are doing to keep players connected and their skills up.
Scott Denson is using his accordion to spread cheer. The "corona caroler" has played in driveways, outside fire houses and in backyards while following social distancing guidelines.