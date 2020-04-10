Here's a roundup of coverage. You can find all of the COVID-19 news here.
Gov. Mike Parson signed the state's supplemental budget, which lawmakers passed on Thursday, and is establishing a working group to make recommendations on how to best spend the federal funding received by the state.
Heart of Missouri United Way donated $83,335 to six local nonprofits to help them provide basic needs, such as food and hygiene items, to residents in the area.
Counseling and other mental heath services are still available during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many providers have converted to seeing patients via telehealth or HIPAA approved video chats.
The MU Faculty Council released an open letter regarding racial discrimination and COVID-19 Thursday saying that some members of the Chinese, Korean, and other Asian communities at MU have experienced racial discrimination tied to the pandemic.
CoMoHelps received $50,000 from Shelter Insurance Foundation's national pledge to give $1.5 million across 15 states. CoMoHelps is a joint effort of four Columbia organizations to provide the community with resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cedarhurst of Columbia, an assisted living facility, reported its first positive case of COVID-19 among its residents. The resident currently has no symptoms and is quarantined in her own apartment.
Does January 2020 feel like eons ago? Check out the Missourian's COVID-19 timeline to see just how far the virus, and the news coverage of it, has come.
Wanting to give some joy during quarantine? Some people have been cutting and posting hearts in their windows as a sign of solidarity since Gov. Mike Parson declared a statewide stay-at-home order lasting until April. 24.
An MU School of Health Sciences professor has been studying how human behavior played a role in the 1918 pandemic since before COVID-19. So far, she sees the 1918 pandemic spreading across Missouri in a similar pattern as COVID-19 is spreading now.
While experts aren't expecting the virus to maintain its momentum into November, the pandemic has some already contemplating changes to the 2020 election process. The debate over mail-in ballots has become deeply partisan.
Sen. Josh Hawley proposed that "Congress should protect every single job in this country for the duration of this crisis." Hawley's proposal comes in the form of an opinion editorial piece published in the Washington Post on April 8.
The stock market is climbing, but the number of those filing for unemployment is rising at historic levels. This article explains the juxtaposition many in the country are feeling right now, and what it could mean later.
Stress and anxiety don't have to be the only things you feel while social distancing. Try these 10 crafts and DIY projects to help you get through to get you through the quarantine boredom.