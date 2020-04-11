Here's a roundup of coverage. You can find all of the COVID-19 news here.
Dairy farmers are struggling as COVID-19 disrupts their supply chain, while some grocery stores are placing a limit on how much milk each person can buy despite a surplus caused by schools and businesses closing.
Local public health agencies say they need more funding to continue fighting the pandemic, but the recent $6.2 billion COVID-19 relief bill does not specifically set aside any money for the local agencies.
High schools around the country are honoring the class of 2020, who are separated by the stay-at-home order, by lighting up stadiums Friday night. Columbia Public Schools is joining in the movement every Friday to the end of the school year.
There are 4,024 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Missouri as of Saturday afternoon. This article contains live updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in Missouri.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia is offering daily curbside food pick up during Missouri's stay-at-home order. Organizers said they will continue the daily meal service long as it is needed.
The United States surpassed Italy in the most COVID-19 related deaths Saturday with 20,071 fatalities as of Saturday afternoon, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Experts urge individuals to maintain social distancing measures despite the Easter holiday weekend.
Where lifesaving medical supplies are sent may not be determined by who needs it the most, but by existing business relationships. NPR found that by enlisting the help of corporations, the Trump administration could be allowing the decisions to be made based around the marketplace and established business ties.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio are in a tug of war over how long the city's schools will remain closed.
Officials in New Orleans have begun to shelter their homeless population in hotels, which have been sitting empty during the pandemic. With shelters at capacity around the country, other cities like San Antonio and Philadelphia have launched similar plans.
Transit workers in New York said their request for masks fell on deaf ears, making public transit dangerous for commuters and drivers, alike.
Stay safe when grocery shopping. Experts implore public to follow safety precautions when shopping.
Life after COVID-19 has arrived for some Americans as they recover from the virus.
Need a break from all the pandemic news? Check out this list of cartoons series for adults.