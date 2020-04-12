Here's a roundup of coverage. You can find all of the COVID-19 news here.
Faith remains a source of strength, but Easter services and celebrations look a bit different in the midst of a pandemic. Churchgoers and pastors in Columbia read aloud Bible passages that have brought them peace and comfort in recent weeks. Trinity Lutheran Church hosted a sunrise Easter drive-in service at 7 a.m. Sunday.
Boonville, which relies heavily on tourism revenue, is struggling as the country shelters in place and the town's casino closes its doors.
Boone County has reported 79 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases as of 1 p.m. Sunday. Sixty-four of those people have recovered.
Missouri residents in need will be able to pick up disaster food packages following federal approval of the Missouri Department of Senior Services' request to distribute them.
Some of those who applied for unemployment will receive their federal pandemic unemployment payment this week, according to the Missouri Department of Labor.
A St. Louis County priest filled his church with photos of the congregation in the midst of their absence for Easter Sunday Mass.
All 50 states are under federal disaster declarations for the first time in history as state governments and the federal administration focus on battling the virus.
As markets start to rebound, investors are looking to the incoming earnings season as an indicator for just how hard the economic shutdown has impacted corporate profits.
Pope Francis called for global solidarity to face the "epochal challenge" of the pandemic in a virtual Easter Sunday Mass.
Jigsaw puzzles are more popular than ever as families coop up in their homes. Here's look at how they're made.