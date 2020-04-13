Here's a roundup of coverage. You can find all of the COVID-19 news here.
The state is recalling 48,000 masks sent to first responders, some of which were found to have not met standards after further testing by the state.
Local businesses are facing a "devastating" loss of patronage after the UM System canceled MU commencement ceremonies last week.
Transmission and distancing Q&A: An MU Health Care infectious disease expert answers questions about face coverings, gloves, visiting close friends and more.
The Boone County History and Culture Center is asking community members to share their experiences for a "Remembering Coronavirus" project that could one day be part of a curated exhibit.
The 13th Circuit Court for Boone County is set to fully reopen on May 11 if local and state stay-at-home orders do not change.
Ready to take action? These local COVID-19 relief efforts are looking for support to help those most in need during the pandemic.
The Missouri Department of Labor announced some people who applied for unemployment will receive their $600 federal payment this week to supplement state unemployment benefits.
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft defended and clarified his decision to allow 90 of his staff members to come back to work this week.
A St. Louis hospital treated three patients with plasma from people who have recovered from the coronavirus. The hospital is looking for more plasma donations.
The economic crisis affects everyone, but you may not know exactly what's going on. From the stock market to 401(k)s to health care and how to spend money for positive change, here’s what you need to know about coronavirus and the economy.
Disinfecting your groceries? Infectious disease, virology and food safety experts share their tips about safe grocery shopping and what does not work when it comes to staying safe.
Spring birthday celebrations may be falling short of some expectations, but elite Los Angeles party planners shared ideas for every age you may be celebrating while social distancing.
Fayette High School parents are planning to throw a prom for the junior and senior class in late June or once social distancing guidelines are no longer in place.