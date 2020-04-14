Here's a roundup of coverage. You can find all of the COVID-19 news here.
Two photojournalists documented their experiences at home amid COVID-19. For Samantha Waigand that meant three generations in one house. For Tristen Rouse, it was self-isolation in rural Missouri upon returning from Denmark.
Physical and massage therapists are adjusting to using telehealth to serve patients during the pandemic.
The University of Missouri System could see up to 15% in budget cuts across the 4 campuses and leaders across all campuses will take a pay cut. Thousands tuned into a virtual town hall for more updates from MU and the impact of COVID-19.
What is Missouri’s health care system capacity right now? We looked at the numbers from the Missouri Hospital Association, and as of now, the state is not near capacity on ICU beds or ventilators.
The Columbia Regional Airport will receive $18.7 million in emergency funding from the Department of Transportation. Missouri airports will receive $152.5 million total.
Boone Hospital received federal testing kits that allows the in-house lab to conduct tests for inpatients and have results in less than an hour.
In the midst of nationwide talks about when and how to ease restrictions, Parson indicated that the state won’t reopen all at once.
The city is seeking proposals from organizations that would be interested in providing services for the homeless at a camp during the pandemic.
It's normally a busy time for accountants and tax preparers, but with the deadline delayed and in-person appointments canceled, tax preparers are fielding different questions and requests.
Owners of small businesses can apply for microloans through the city to help keep their businesses afloat if they are being negatively affected by COVID-19.
The Boone County circuit court is to fully reopen on May 11th if the current stay-at-home orders don't change.
St. Louis County is building a temporary morgue in response to the increase in deaths from the coronavirus.
Ready for something different for your kids? Have them join a Sesame Street playdate.