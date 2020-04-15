Here's a roundup of coverage. You can find all of the COVID-19 news here.
Pregnancy during the pandemic can be even more stressful and difficult for the expecting moms. Birth plans have been changed such as limiting to one visitor in delivery rooms, higher interests in home deliveries and getting more supports from midwives.
The Art in the Park event is typically held in Columbia annually on the first weekend of June. This year, the event will be hosted online due to the ongoing pandemic.
Student apartment complexes in Columbia have implemented changes in response to COVID-19. Amenities have been closed, and package deliveries can be picked up in a limited time-window.
UM President Mun Choi said families may be "rethinking their strategy" for fall. Choi said in the town hall Wednesday that the university is closely monitoring the fall enrollment rate for new and returning students. The enrollment management team are also trying to persuade more prospective students.
Complaints about students and young people gathering have declined since it was brought up to Columbia City Council earlier this month.
St. Louis and Kansas City are deciding if the stay-at-home orders in the areas should be extended.
The Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control has allowed a temporary waiver for curbside pickup for the sale of mixed drinks. The waiver will last until May 15.
Telehealth visits for routine care have been picking up since the pandemic. Experts said virtual visits may be a new normal for health care services even after the COVID-19 crisis is over.
How are the other states in the U.S. dealing with COVID-19? Here's the latest on where states stand in their plan to reopen.
If you need something to brighten your day, 6-week-old puppies from Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue have been spotted around in carts visiting local nursing homes and assisted living centers to cheer up residents.