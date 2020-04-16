Here's a roundup of coverage. You can find all of the COVID-19 news here.
Gov. Mike Parson extended Missouri's stay-at-home order through May 3. The governor said the extension will give the state more time to prepare to reopen.
5,111 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Missouri as of 2 p.m. Thursday. 152 Missouri residents have died from the virus.
MU Health Care announced it's taking part in a clinical trial to determine whether plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 can help those currently infected. The Mayo Clinic trial will be done in partnership with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the American Red Cross.
The city of Columbia converted part of Eighth Street into a one-way street to accommodate increased traffic to its drive-up utility payment window. You can see photos of the setup here.
Workers at a Smithfield Foods meat processing plant in Milan, Missouri, were concerned their working conditions weren't conducive to avoiding COVID-19 even before nearly 600 Smithfield employees contracted the virus at a plant in South Dakota. Seventy workers signed a letter sent to management March 29 alleging unsafe working conditions at the plant.
Elsewhere, Smithfield Foods closed its plant in Martin City, Missouri, indefinitely. Six to nine employees at the plant have tested positive for COVID-19.
Stephens College will be on the cutting edge of what will be a growing trend in higher education in the coming months. The school is holding its annual Honors Convocation ceremony via an online video format at 3 p.m. Friday.
A Facebook group to "adopt" a Missouri health care worker by sending the worker a gift basket and cards has swelled to more than 600 members. A link to the page can be found at the bottom of this story.
Scientists maintain that human-to-animal transmission of COVID-19 is still unlikely, despite a recent outbreak amongst animals at the Bronx Zoo. Two dogs, two cats and the Bronx Zoo's tiger have been reported to have tested positive for the virus.
Seven Midwestern governors, including Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, announced Thursday that they'll coordinate on when to open up their state's economies. The agreements will work in a similar fashion to those already agreed to in the Northeast and on the West Coast.
The Small Business Administration has reached its $349 billion lending limit and is no longer accepting applications from small businesses seeking help with payroll via loans from the federal government. The expiration of the fund puts more pressure on lawmakers in Washington, D.C., to break their stalemate and continue to fund the loans.
The Congressional Budget Office estimated that the massive coronavirus relief bill passed unanimously by Congress last month will cost $1.8 trillion. The projection means the deficit for fiscal year 2020, which was estimated to be $1 trillion even before the virus, will likely crush the previous record of $1.4 trillion set in fiscal year 2009.
Google searches for "good news" have skyrocketed in the last month. Readers have reacted to the deluge of devastating headlines about COVID-19 by seeking out more uplifting content.