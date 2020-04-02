Here's a roundup of coverage. You can find all of the COVID-19 news here.
MU postpones spring commencements, though there are plans to hold virtual events and invite students back to campus on a later date.
Over 104,000 people in Missouri filed unemployment claims last week, a 147% increase from the previous week. The state is working to provide aid to the jobless and the impacted businesses.
Many doctors’ offices across Columbia are shifting to virtual and phone visits to keep patients safe at home while still providing them with the care they need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic is affecting the Census Bureau's efforts to gather the 2020 population count. As of Wednesday, 44.6% of Boone County households had responded to the census, which is lower than other areas of the state.
MU students were advised to take COVID-19 seriously in a virtual town hall meeting where they were also given advice as to how they can help the community.
The CDC may change COVID-19 guidelines regarding masks. Currently only people who are sick or caring for someone who is sick are advised to wear masks. There has been talk, however, of suggesting everyone wear a mask in public.
API Fitness works to help keep the community healthy by providing members with video conference training sessions and even providing work-outs for the community.
Lange Middle School teacher adjusts to teaching from home. English teacher Kelsey Roy is finding it difficult to be away from her students.
State and local numbers of COVID-19 cases often don't match. The different reports are the result of many different forms of technology and mixed communication.
Surge of nursing home infections and deaths from COVID-19 have occurred across the country despite lockdown measures.
Local communities in Missouri are issuing stay-at-home orders, but Gov. Mike Parson has not issued a statewide mandate. Some communities where stay-at-home orders haven't been issued are pressuring local officials to do so.
Patchwork Family Farms is donating pork "relief boxes" in coordination with the Missouri Rural Crisis Center to restaurant employees who have seen their hours cut because of the pandemic.
Veterans United Home Loans is supporting local restaurants and healthcare workers by donating take-out lunch and dinner purchased from local restaurants to emergency room and ICU medical staff.
A possible candidate vaccine for COVID-19 has been announced by the University of Pittsburg School of Medicine. The vaccine relies on a new method of vaccine delivery, but more trials and testing are still needed before expanded use.
Convalescent plasma treatment is being tested to treat patients with COVID-19. The treatment involves giving plasma from someone who has recovered from the virus to someone who currently has it.
More than 1 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported world wide. Top infectious disease officials are pleading for people to practice social distancing.