MU Health Care denied claims of mismanagement and mistreatment of nursing staff after a group of about 20 sent a letter to local news outlets expressing their concerns. The nurses are worried about staffing allocation and reductions, along with a hospital policy related to the use of personal protective equipment.
Many Missouri businesses will be able to start reopening on May 4, Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday during a news conference at the Capitol. The state's reopening will be driven by Missouri-specific public health data.
Local hospitals will reopen to begin treating people for non-emergent necessary clinical services, Mayor Brian Treece said during a coronavirus community briefing Tuesday. Some services include routine mammograms, immunizations and hernia surgeries.
Healthcare workers' lives have changed drastically since the pandemic. Some workers must isolate from their families to avoid accidentally spreading COVID-19.
Protesters gathered outside the state Capitol on Tuesday to urge Gov. Mike Parson to call off the Missouri stay-at-home order, which is set to expire May 3. Another rally was held online Tuesday in support of the order.
MU began a deep cleaning effort of restrooms, classrooms and public spaces on Monday. This was announced in a virtual town hall meeting last week.
Missouri's attorney general sued the Chinese government on Tuesday, blaming Chinese officials for the coronavirus.
A pastor for The Rock Campus Church and his wife took to Facebook to share their experiences with testing positive for COVID-19.
The Columbia City Council discussed the best way to reopen Columbia on Monday night. They also talked about proposals for a camp for those experiencing homelessness.
The number of COVID-19 inpatients in Columbia is still low, with only five total patients still being treated in hospitals.
This pandemic isn't what anyone expected going into 2020. The Rev. C.W. Dawson writes his views on how COVID-19 has brought out the best and worst in all of us in his latest commentary.
Look out for lower prices at the pump. According to GasBuddy.com, the average price for a gallon of gas in Boone County is $1.36, which is the lowest price in the last 10 years. This comes after the price of crude oil fell into the negatives on April 20.
As coronavirus antibody tests flood the market, regulators are accusing some sellers of taking advantage of people’s desperation to learn if they’ve already been infected.
Is social distancing the new normal? Everyone must be wondering what version of "normal" the world will return to after countries flatten the curve of the pandemic. Here are 31 photos that will likely go in the history books when this is all over.
A panel of National Institute of Health experts recommends against doctors using a combination of two drugs endorsed by President Trump (hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin) for the treatment of COVID-19. The experts say the drugs have potential toxicities.
Collecting accurate data about COVID-19 deaths world-wide is proving to be a challenge. At least 25,000 more people have died during the coronavirus pandemic over the last month than the official COVID-19 death counts report.
Rainbow House in Columbia is offering free 24-hour emergency child care services to essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic through funding provided by the Boone County Children's Services Fund.
Meals for Healthcare heroes has raised over $4,000 to buy meals from local restaurants and deliver them to health care workers. The program has a goal of $5,000, but will continue even if they surpass the goal.