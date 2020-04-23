Here's today's roundup of coverage. You can find all of the COVID-19 news here.
Boone County's stay-at-home order has been extended to May 3 after it was originally set to end Friday.
Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Peter Stiepleman announced that in-person summer school is canceled at Thursday's Columbia School Board meeting. Summer classes will be available online in June and July and the district is considering an optional in-person August session, along with additional sessions throughout the 2020-21 school year.
MU plans to return to in-person classes for the fall semester, UM System President and MU Interim Chancellor Mun Choi said in an email sent out on Wednesday. MU spokesperson Christian Basi said the university is in the beginning stages of discussions and planning for the reopening.
Missouri is about two weeks away from being able to provide antibody tests, Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams said at Thursday's news conference. He expects the state to test around 175 people per day.
The Unbound Book Festival goes virtual as more businesses and events are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Alex George, the director of the festival, said that going online is an effort to keep all the work that he and his team have put into planning the festival. The second webinar session starts at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Pinnacle Healthcare System Inc. has laid off approximately 125 people because of revenue uncertainties. According to a document filed with the state, James Overcash, sent a notice of layoffs April 10, noting that most of the facilities will close.
The Missourian continues to track COVID-19 cases in Missouri. As of now, 6,321 cases have been confirmed. As more positive or presumptive positives are reported, this interactive map will be updated.
The new stay-at-home order extension includes the addition of curbside pickup and delivery for all retail businesses in Columbia and Boone County.
Local community members are organizing a 12-hour virtual telethon to help mid-Missourians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Viewers can expect a variety of entertainment, including musicians, speakers and jugglers. It's planned to start at 8 a.m. Saturday.
A preliminary study of 3,000 New Yorkers found that 13.9% tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced. The study provides further evidence that COVID-19 spread earlier and infected more people than official records show.
The House voted to pass a $484B coronavirus relief package. The legislation, which the Senate passed unanimously Tuesday, will move on to President Trump's desk, who has promised to sign it quickly into law.