A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Milan meat processing plant workers. The lawsuit was filed against Smithfield Foods and claims poor working conditions in the plant are putting employees and the public at risk for a coronavirus outbreak.
Gov. Mike Parson extended the state of emergency for Missouri through June 15.
Boonville Rotary Club hosts drive thru food drive Saturday. The drive is held in order to benefit the Boonville Neighbors helping Neighbors and New Franklin food pantries.
Federal stimulus gives mixed relief for local small business owners. Although local banks have acted quickly to help businesses in their loan applications, business owners are finding other aspects of the program unreliable.
UM leadership cuts are looking similar to those of other higher education institutions. In total, salary cuts have added up to $260,000.
22 Missouri prison inmates tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first outbreak inside a correctional facility in the state.
One of every four American adults says that a person in the household has lost a job due to COVID-19 pandemic and many expect their jobs to return once the pandemic passes.
Injecting disinfectants? Please don't. After a comment from President Donald Trump regarding injecting or ingesting disinfectants to fight COVID-19, health officials caution nation against the remark.
New York's new plan for taming COVID-19 includes a new practice: hiring an "army" of people to trace everyone who may be infected.
Navy ship reports Coronavirus outbreak. The ship is now reported to return to port, where the crew will continue to clean and disinfect the ship.
Take a look at the map with the cases, deaths and recoveries in our viewing area. According to the Missouri DHSS website, there are 6,625 confirmed cases in the state, with 262 deaths due to the virus.
Cole County schools make plans to safely reopen. School events such as prom and graduation ceremonies will no longer be held on or before May 31 to stay in line with state social distancing requirements.
The new Ice Bucket challenge: COVID-19 edition. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is trying to start a coronavirus version of the viral ice bucket challenge. This challenge will push politicians, celebrities and athletes to donate and volunteer to help their communities and share it online.
What can the U.S learn from other nations slowing COVID-19 outbreaks? NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel looks at nations like Germany and South Korea, for what American officials could learn from their success in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
If news all around you seems a little dark these days, check out these stories of heartwarming moments coming out of the coronavirus outbreak.