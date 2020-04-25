Here's a roundup of coverage. You can find all of the COVID-19 news here.
Columbia is preparing to reopen but the days of social distancing are far from over. An MU infectious disease expert and physician said that though the stay-at-home order may end May 3, the public should remain cautious.
Local hospital workers thanked after a week of long shifts. The staff at Truman Veterans' Hospital ended the week with a smile, a live music performance and a cheer from their executive leadership team.
Sunshine may cure your blues but it will not cure COVID-19. President Trump mused Friday that sunlight and humidity might kill COVID-19 and therefore patients might be safer outside. Experts quickly clarified that this was based on an unproven theory and that sunlight will not put an end to the pandemic.
Missouri's new testing strategy aims to identify employees at meatpacking and food plants who are infected with COVID-19. The objective , according to Missouri's Health Director Randall Williams, is to identify infections more quickly, particularly among asymptomatic employees.
Recovered COVID-19 patients may not be immune from being infected a second time. The World Health Organization said on Saturday there was not enough evidence to determine whether someone could be infected with COVID-19 more than once.
Georgia, Alaska and Oklahoma are starting to reopen despite warnings from public health experts who say that the pandemic is far from over and loosening restrictions prematurely could lead to a surge in deaths.
States that implemented lockdowns early may be the first to relax social distancing efforts, according to a projection from the Wall Street Journal.
Not sure if your cough is the flu or COVID-19? Check out this explanation of how the two may look different.
Antibody testing to begin on health care workers in New York. As the number of patients hospitalized continues to fall, Gov. Cuomo announced Friday that testing would begin with healthcare workers and move to transit and law enforcement workers next week.
Middle-aged people with mild cases of COVID-19 are dying of strokes. Doctors are noticing the trend in areas of the country where the disease continues to wreak havoc.
Why did cruise ships continue to sail for weeks after the coronavirus was initially detected? Despite warnings by top U.S. officials as early as the beginning of February, ships continued to travel throughout the world. So far, the virus has reached 55 ships and killed at least 65 people.
Local businesses are finding creative ways to stay connected with their customers during COVID-19 restrictions. Check out how some of your favorite Columbia businesses are adapting to the pandemic.
Abortion providers in Tennessee can continue to offer their services, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday night. In eight states across the country, politicians and healthcare workers have debated whether abortion procedures should be postponed during the pandemic.
Veterans Affairs health chief acknowledged a shortage of protective equipment for its hospital workers. This comes after weeks of VA officials denying complaints from employees that they were working with inadequate protective gear.
MU Law students continue to serve veterans during the pandemic. The students provide free legal aid to veterans through their clinic.
Dreaming of the days when you can go shopping downtown again? You may not be able to wander up Ninth Street, but you can still support local businesses by attending Columbia's annual Spring Shop Hop which will take place virtually.