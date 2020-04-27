Here's a roundup of coverage. You can find all of the COVID-19 news here.
Gov. Parson will allow all businesses to reopen May 4, with some requirements they have to follow. This will be phase one of his Show Me Recovery Plan.
Some college students are adjusting to life away from campuses. Photographer and reporter Derek Rieke photographed the transition from campus to his childhood home and reflected on the opportunities of this new time.
The Central Missouri Humane Society is offering free pet food to owners struggling to purchase their own. The humane society will have daily drive in distributions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., including weekends.
Lawmakers now have to pass the 2021 budget on a tight deadline since revenues and spending have drastically changed because of COVID-19. They have until May 8th to set the budget.
The monthlong celebration of Ramadan will look very different for those celebrating this year. Those who are alone and would typically celebrate in a Mosque are having to turn to alternatives, such as Zoom gatherings.
Local telethon for COVID-19 relief surpassed their initial expectation by thousands. The event streamed on Facebook and YouTube on Sunday.
Gyms are helping clients workout during the pandemic through online sessions, like stretching happy hour, recorded classes, and virtual personal training.
The governor of Georgia reopened businesses, and they all are adjusting to a new normal. However, some businesses don't want to put customers and staff at risk.
The CDC prepares new guidelines as communities plan to reopen. Some of the guidelines include students eating lunch in their classrooms and businesses' break rooms being closed.
Schools are being pressured to open in the fall, and officials are making plans like having students wear masks.
President Trump pushes advisors to pull troops out of Afghanistan as an outbreak of COVID-19 looms. This would then qualify troops in other locations hit hard by the virus to be sent back home.
An autopsy of the first COVID-19 death in the U.S. showed that they died from a ruptured heart. It was previously though that they had died from a heart attack unrelated to the virus.
Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture is encouraging kids to be creative through their weekly "Stay Home! Weekly Cash Challenge." Children submit art work related to a theme and the winner is determined on Facebook.
Hickman High school teachers are honoring seniors by putting out signs for the graduating class in their front lawns.