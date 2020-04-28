Here's a roundup of coverage. You can find all of the COVID-19 news here.
For students who lack broadband and internet access, online classes are presenting a host of challenges.
And for people working fewer hours or who have lost jobs altogether, rent, gas and utility bills are piling up. Some are applying to work at essential businesses such as grocery stores to help pay their bills, even though that will put them at higher risk for contracting COVID-19.
Meanwhile, across the U.S., first responders who got COVID-19 on the job and recovered are returning to work.
Columbia saw a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases yesterday, as seven patients were receiving care from local hospitals. There has been one COVID-19-related death in Boone County.
President Trump will sign an executive order Tuesday marking meat processors as critical infrastructure that can remain open. As several workers at major facilities recently tested positive for the virus, industry leaders are predicting shortages.
A Colorado man who was told to quarantine after COVID-19 allegedly spat and coughed on sheriff's deputies at Midway Budget Inn. He is being held at Boone County Jail.
In Cole County, nonessential businesses are reopening but taking precautions. The county's stay-at-home order expired Saturday, April 25.
At the Lake of the Ozarks, businesses are preparing to open for the summer despite a drop in tourism.
Even though Gov. Parson is allowing all businesses and organizations to reopen Monday, black pastors in St. Louis are urging their churches to remain closed for the time being.