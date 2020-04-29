Here's a roundup of coverage. You can find all of the COVID-19 news here.
Boone County will receive $21.2 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, part of the $2.83 billion Missouri as a whole will receive. A group of state representatives met Tuesday and identified areas where they want to focus this money: education, public health, government workforce and a major focus on small business recovery.
Gov. Mike Parson and other officials addressed state parks, unemployment claims and mental health in the daily press briefing Wednesday. Between May 4 and May 15 some lodging, dining, marinas and retail stores will reopen.
Almost half of all child care providers across the state have shut down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some may be unable to reopen when the virus has run its course.
Although the number of homes going on the market has dipped since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, data from the Columbia Board of Realtors suggests that the Columbia real estate market has felt mitigated effects and is outperforming Missouri overall.
Two local businesses, Broadway Diner and Skylark Books, have teamed up to donate books and meals to area children. Broadway Diner owner Dave Johnson began giving free meals to people in need March 19.
An Associated Press investigation found that the Texas Attorney General, who "raised a fuss" when a small town in Colorado banished nonlocals to curb the spread of coronavirus, may have acted to benefit a small group of friends and campaign donors who own property there. The report says "the depth of Paxton's connections in the heart of the Rocky Mountains raise questions about Texas' top law enforcement officer using his office to lean on a secluded Colorado county as it scrambled to keep COVID-19 at bay."
And in Wisconsin, 52 people who voted in or worked the polls earlier this month have tested positive for the virus. There are currently no plans to postpone or alter a special congressional election in Wisconsin scheduled for two weeks from now.
The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri is continuing to provide fresh food and other items with Fresh Mobiles, the food bank's drive-up service.
Restaurants planning to reopen Monday will still need to follow the guidelines in Missouri's recovery plan. Even with the guidelines, some restaurants are choosing to continue offering only takeout or delivery services for safety reasons.
Some full-time RV dwellers are finding it more and more difficult to find a place to park their homes overnight because of the closure of public campgrounds. Private campgrounds may still be open, but could be limited to 50% capacity.
A Columbia Facebook group called "RVs 4 MDs" is helping RV owners loan their RVs to health care workers wanting to live separately from their families during COVID-19.
Since Saturday, all Missouri regions have seen a decline in both positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, with the exception of an 8% increase in the St. Louis area.