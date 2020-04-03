Here's a roundup of coverage. You can find all of the COVID-19 news here.
Gov. Mike Parson issued a state-wide stay-at-home order that takes effect Monday.
MU Health Care is adjusting the weekend hours of its drive-thru coronavirus testing site starting Saturday.
Real estate sales haven't been derailed by COVID-19 as of yet. We've also gathered tips for those interested in buying or selling a home this spring.
Local contractors are anticipating the impact of the city manager's decision to stop issuing new building permits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ongoing construction work will continue, and Boone County is still issuing new permits.
The UM System faces $36.5 million in budget cuts in light of state shortfall, according to MU spokesperson Christian Basi.
Lucky's Market will close Tuesday and later reopen as a Schnuck's. The timeline is uncertain because of COVID-19, and the closing makes downtown Columbia a temporary food desert.
TEDxMU 2020 will be delayed until spring 2021. In the meantime, the team will produce a series of virtual panels related to the effect of COVID-19 on Columbia.
Ragtag Cinema is offering an online streaming service through its website.
The CDC recommends wearing masks in public. President Donald Trump said the guideline is optional.
Know how to sew? MU textile and apparel management students are cutting and compiling mask kits with drapery fabric approved by the MU health system. They aim to cut fabric for 100,000 masks.
27 Missouri long-term care facilities have had at least one resident or employee who has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Food and Drug Administration is reminding everyone that it is safe to buy groceries and pet supplies, there is no food shortage and COVID-19 is not a gastrointestinal virus.
The U.S. Census Bureau and local census efforts are adapting to hurdles in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The national bureau has delayed or extended most of the deadlines for its 2020 population count.
What about weddings? With the ban on large gatherings, weddings have become "non-essential" events that put many people at risk. Here's a look at what one couple did after postponing their big day in the interest of public health.