Most Columbia and Boone County businesses will be allowed to open Monday provided they follow social distancing guidelines. Venues such as movie theaters and bars are to remain closed.
City officials emphasized at a Chamber of Commerce webinar the need for Columbia residents to continue to wear masks and socially distance even after the stay-at-home order expires Sunday. Mayor Brian Treece emphasized that Columbia is "not out of the woods yet."
Columbia Public Schools announced a gradual plan to get its employees back to school starting Monday. The program is similar to one announced by the state earlier this week.
The MU School of Medicine announced temporary salary cuts for faculty and temporary pay cuts or weeklong furloughs for staff to cut costs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Steven Zweig, the school's new dean, says the mandatory cuts will save the school $9 million.
MU Health Care has been giving plasma transfusions to patients hospitalized with COVID-19. The transfusions are part of a national clinical trial to determine if plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients might help patients currently infected with the virus.
Members of a Facebook group titled "2020 CoMo Seniors Deserve Better" are pushing back on the hybrid graduation plan, made by the CPS Superintendent Peter Stiepleman, which would allow students to pick up their diplomas with their families in person but stream the graduation ceremony online. The group is advocating for in-person options to celebrate the class of 2020.
Missouri Symphony is replacing the live Hot Summer Nights Music Festival with a free online music festival. The online festival will showcase performances from the last decade of Missouri Symphony Orchestra.
The Missourian profiled some of Columbia's essential workers in this photo gallery. Find out more about the people helping to keep Columbia going and safe during the pandemic.
Economic numbers released Thursday showed the European economy shrunk 3.8% in the first quarter. In the United States, more than 3.8 million workers filed for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total number of Americans who've applied for benefits since the pandemic began to about 30 million.
Vice President Pence wore a mask during his visit to an Indiana General Motors/Ventec ventilator plant. His visit to the Mayo Clinic on Wednesday, when he went against Mayo Clinic guidelines and didn't wear a mask, created an uproar.
Amazon is capitalizing on the pandemic in a major way, but its increased business is also giving it increased operational challenges. The company’s website hit 2.54 billion visitors for the entire month of March, according to online research company Comscore, a 65% jump from March 2019.
The Republican-led Michigan State House declined to extend Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order and voted to authorize a lawsuit challenging her authority during the pandemic. The state capitol building was the site of a demonstration led by gun-wielding protesters demanding an end to the restrictive measures.
The USNS Comfort, one of the Navy's hospital ships, left New York on Thursday after treating just 182 patients. The USNS Mercy also had limited treatment capacity while it was docked in the port of Los Angeles.
All across America, immigrants are delivering food to essential workers on the front lines of the pandemic. Immigrant communities have been hit especially hard by the virus.