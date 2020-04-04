Here's a roundup of coverage. You can find all of the COVID-19 news here.
The Columbia City Council will discuss new coronavirus-related protocols at its Monday meeting, including microloans for local businesses and additional paid leave for city employees.
Gov. Mike Parson called for medical volunteers, including students and retirees, in his daily briefing, which also included an update on personal protective equipment.
Local farms are feeling the impact: With a new report predicting big losses for farmers markets, farm-to-school programs and certain food hubs, farmers are adjusting to new constraints of the pandemic.
Walmart is limiting customers to five per 1,000 square feet. Once the store reaches that new capacity, people will be allowed in on a one-in, one-out basis.
The Southeastern Conference extended its break from practices and meetings through the end of May. Starting Monday, film review limits will increase from two to four hours.
Vaccine experts detailed a three-step process for creating an effective COVID-19 vaccine. The solution will take "global cooperation," experts said.
The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri is temporarily looking to hire 20 people full time who have lost jobs due to COVID-19.
Hot Box Cookies started two new deals, one that includes toilet paper and another that allows donations for health care workers.
President Trump revised his hope for businesses to reopen from Easter to the end of April in his daily briefing on the coronavirus.
New York secured more than 1,100 additional ventilators, which will come from China and Oregon.
States reported desperate searches for necessary medical supplies, which have increased dramatically in price.
As the number of deaths increases, morgues are trying to figure out what to do if they run out of space.
The Coral Princess cruise ship, which had at least 12 confirmed cases and more than 1,800 total people on board, docked Saturday in Florida .
This will make you smile: Castaway Yarns yarn shop started knitting socials over Zoom to keep friends close during social distancing.