Missouri will be under a statewide stay-at-home order Monday, essential businesses will remain open. Here's a closer look at what is considered essential

With access to health care and grocery stores already limited, combined with the independent nature of rural Missourians, COVID-19 poses a unique risk to rural residents around the state.

There are now over 2,300 confirmed cases in the state, with the number expected to continue to rise. 

For now, the Show-Me State Games are still scheduled to take place in July. 

A tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for the new coronavirus, in what is believed to be the first known infection in an animal in the U.S. or a tiger anywhere.

The Easter Bunny showed up to surprise children in various Columbia neighborhoods Sunday. 

