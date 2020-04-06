Here's a roundup of coverage. You can find all of the COVID-19 news here.
Columbia Public Schools updated its plan for classes for the rest of the semester. Engaging in classes is encouraged but will be optional for middle and high school students that were passing as of March 10.
MU classes will continue online classes in the summer. This will not result in a change to tuition and fees.
Over 900 people responded to a call for volunteers to join the Missouri Disaster Medical Team.
Teachers are still connecting with their students, and many are using social media, postcards, spirit weeks or even a daily breakfast show.
State officials said Monday that social distancing has been effective at slowing the spread of new infections in the state. As of Monday afternoon, Boone Hospital and Truman Veterans' Hospital had no COVID-19 patients. MU Health Care inpatient data showed three people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 14 suspected COVID-19 patients whose test results were still not known.
Only one visitor will be allowed in labor and delivery rooms following the trend of restrictions around the country.
Communities without prior orders adjust to statewide stay-at-home order, though many places had made changes without local orders.
Heart damage is now being discovered in COVID-19 patients. Data from highly infected areas indicates that some people suffer from heart damage that could lead to cardiac arrest.
There is now a shortage of the sedatives needed to place patients on ventilators. Some hospitals are already running out.
Trump is at odds with 3M over an order for more face masks for the U.S. Trump has ordered medical supplies not be exported, but 3M official are concerned about the implications abroad.
The White House promotes anti-malaria drug to fight COVID-19, but more testing is needed to prove if it would be an effective treatment.
Lady Gaga raises $35 million dollars with Global Citizen to combat COVID-19. They will also be hosting a televised event on April 18 featuring other celebrities to fight the virus.
'Who you gonna call?' Hallsville was visited by the Ghostbusters as a Columbia family makes social distancing tour around mid-Missouri in their car outfitted like the Ectomobile.